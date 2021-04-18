Three killed in Wisconsin bar shooting

[NFA] Three people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin early on Sunday, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said.

Three people were killed and two others wounded when a shooting erupted early Sunday morning in Kenosha, Wisconsin - the latest in a recent spate of shootings across the U.S. Authorities said the shooting appeared to be a targeted and isolated incident.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at 12:40 am, there was a disturbance at Somers House bar and a person was removed - adding that that person "possibly came back a short time later." "I can confirm that there are three people that have been, that have died from this shooting.

Two actually at the Somers House, and one was actually, jumped into a car and traveled southbound on Sheridan Road, and that subject passed away too.

We have two others who are seriously hurt and in the hospital with gunshot wounds.." The United States has been on edge over shooting rampages in recent weeks.

A gunman killed eight workers and himself at an Indianapolis FedEx center on Thursday night, the latest in at least seven deadly mass shootings in the United States over the past month.

Beth said the suspect, who is still at large, may have known the victims.