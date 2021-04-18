HUNTSVILLE-MADISON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER TO OPEN FOR CLASSES SOON

"Probably going to have a soft opening sometime early in May with some very specific classes to see how things will work and then we will have a big hurrah later."

Because of the pandemic - the huntsville - madison county senior center has been closed to the public for more than a year.

But soon that will change.

Balance class at the huntsville- madison county senior center looks a little different these days.

Charlotte hudson, teaches balance class at senior center: "i really had no idea what i was in store for."

Charlotte hudson teaches her class - through a computer screen.

Charlotte hudson, teaches balance class at senior center: "finally, well i won't say we have it perfected yet, but anyway we got it, we got it up and running but it took a while."

The huntsville-madison county senior center was forced to turn the lights off as many rooms sat empty for the last year - because of the pandemic.

Charlotte hudson, teaches balance class at senior center: "for some seniors, they come here on a daily basis when it's open.

The people that they associate with every day, that's they're family and so during the pandemic, not only have these people lost their connection with their biological family then they've also lost connection with their social family."

Cathie mayne, marketing director: "it was very difficult, and it still is difficult.

Our poor driveway and parking lot is empty, and our halls are empty but hopefully that will be coming to an end very soon."

Cathie mayne told me the senior center will not open its doors right away.

Cathie mayne, marketing director: "probably going to have a soft opening sometime early in may with some very specific classes to see how things will work and then we will have a big hurrah later."

Cathie mayne, marketing director: "the senior center has been cleaned from top to bottom.

We're getting new floors in the rest rooms. we have sanitizer and use of sanitizing machines.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask and we will have folks give proof of their vaccinations."

Sophia looklive : "the senior center is asking its members to send a picture of their cdc vaccination card.

That way when they come to scan in, they know they are vaccinated."

Cathie mayne, marketing director: "our population is one of the most fragile and we want to do all that we can to make sure they are safe."

Hudson says she's excited for the day when she can see her balance class family in person.

Charlotte hudson, teaches balance class at senior center: "i'm really looking forward to when we can be back together and see each other and say hey, how's your grandbaby doing?

Oh i notice you are kinda limping today, you know what's going on with you?

Just having that personal contact."

Charlotte hudson, teaches balance class at senior center: "it will be a joyous day for a lot of people."

