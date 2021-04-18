Person Of Interest Identified In Kenosha County Bar Shooting That Killed Three

At least three others were wounded in the shooting at the Somers House.
CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
At least three others were wounded in the shooting at the Somers House.
CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
[NFA] Three people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin early on Sunday, the Kenosha..
Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on Monday, March 29.
Three people are dead and two more were injured in an early-morning shooting at a Somers bar Sunday, the Kenosha County Sheriff..