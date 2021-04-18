Manhunt after deadly Austin, Texas shooting

At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.
At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex -- in what was the second shooting in the United States in one day involving multple victims. Austin Police Department Acting Police Chief Joseph Chacon said a manhunt is still underway for the suspect.
"Our suspect at this point, we think we know who it is...He is tentatively identified as Stephen Nicholas Broderick... He's a black male, 41 years of age.
He's described as being 5 foot 7 with an average build.
He's wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses, and a baseball cap." The shooting in Austin occurred near a popular shopping area in the northwest part of the city, starling local residents.
Resident Michelle Ross: "I'm a little worried just because, you know, we know a lot of our neighbors and our dogs were here and everything but.
And you know I guess it's our, our neighborhood so that's really scary." Officials noted that while the suspect is still at large, the shooting appears to be a domestic, isolated incident and there appears to be no risk to the general public.
1,200 miles away, another shooting rang out early on Sunday morning -- when a gunman opened fire at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, killing three.
The shootings come as Americans are already on high alert after more than half a dozen deadly mass shootings in the United States over the past month.
