Peloton Tread+ Owners Told To Stop Using Treadmill In 'Urgent Warning'

A US government agency issued an "urgent warning" for users of Peloton's Tread+ following multiple dangerous incidents with the machine, including a child's death.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has become aware of 39 accidents involving the treadmill, including "multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under" the $4,295 device.