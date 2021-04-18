Closing Arguments To Begin In Derek Chauvin Trial In Minneapolis

The fate of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, will soon be in the hands of the jury.
CBS News’ Skyler Henry reports.
The fate of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, will soon be in the hands of the jury.
CBS News’ Skyler Henry reports.
With jury deliberations nearing in Derek Chauvin’s trial over the death of George Floyd, Minneapolis and other US cities are..
With jury deliberations in Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd expected next week, Minneapolis and other US cities..