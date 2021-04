Small, locally owned car dealerships feel impacts from COVID and microchip shortage

IS BOOMING.BUT A SURGE INDEMAND... ISSTRAININGDEALERSHIPSACROSS THECOUNTRY.

AFTER AMICROCHIPSHORTAGE DURINGTHE PANDEMIC...DISRUPTED THEIRSUPPLY OF NEWCARS.TONIGHT OURFRANKIE KATAFIASCONTINUES HERCOVERAGE OF HOWIT'S AFFECTINGSMALL... LOCALLYOWNEDDEALERSHIPS.DURING A NORMALYEAR YOU'D FINDALMOST TWOHUNDRED CARSLINED UP AT FAIRLYRELIABLE BOB'S.BUT THIS YEAR ISANYTHING BUTNORMAL.RIGHT NOW WEREPROBABLY ABOUT90.INCREASED DEMANDFOR CARS IN THEPAST YEAR HAS KEPTDEALERSHIPSBUSY.BUT WITHNEW CARS IN SHORTSUPPLY...DEALERSHIPS LIKEFAIRLY RELIABLEBOB'S HAVESTRUGGLED TOINCREASE THEIRINVENTORYWE HAVE MOREPEOPLE COMING INTO BUY CARS THANWE HAVE CARS TOSELL THEM.BOBBY PETERSENSAYS USED CARSTODAY ARE SELLINGFOR NEARLY DOUBLETHEIR ACTUALWORTHAN AVERAGE CARESPECIALLY ANEXPENSIVE CARTHAT USED TO SELLA YEAR AGO LETSSAY FOR $2000 A CARIS GOING TO BE$4000 NOW.

THEMORE EXPENSIVEONES IT'S GOING TOBE AN EVEN BIGGERGAP.BOBBY USED TO BUYANYWHEREBETWEEN 10 TO 13CARS EACH WEEKFROM AUCTION.NOW HE'S ONLYTAKING HOME 2 TO 3BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC THE NEWCAR GUYS DIDN'THAVE AS MANY CARSSO THEY WEREN'TTAKING AS MANYTRADE-INS ANDBECAUSE THEYCOULDN'T GET NEWCARS THEY WEREHANGING ONTO THEUSED CARS OR IF I'MGOING TO OPTIONSAND BUY USED CARSTHAT WE WOULDNORMALLY BUY SONOW WE'RECOMPETING AGAINSTTHE BIG BOYS ANDSO THAT'S RAISE THEPRICES BUT IT'SALSO MAKE ITDIFFICULT TO GET.AND ADDS THAT EVENIF HE COULDPURCHASE HISUSUAL AMOUNT .

HEWOULDNT.WE DON'T WANNALOAD UP TOO MUCHBECAUSE IF THEPRICES HE WENT UPDRAMATICALLY WEDON'T WANT YOUKNOW THAT WE PAIDTOO MUCH FORAND WHILE HISINVENTORY ISLOWER THAN USUALHE DOES CARRYSOME OF THE MORECOVETED CARSPEOPLE COME INHOPING TO GET APICK UP AT THEIRSURPRISED BY THELACK OF CHOICESYOU KNOW WHATWE'RE DOING THEBEST THAT WE CAN,BELIEVE ME, WE AREWORKING REALLYHARD.IN BOISE FRANKIEKATAFIAS IDAHONEWS 6BOBBY TELLS IDAHONEWS 6 HISDEALERSHIP ISN'TFEELING THE DIRECTIMPACT FROM THEMICROCHIPSHORTAGE YET BUTIS PREPARING FORTHE POTENTIALIMPACTS THIS FA