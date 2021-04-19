Top 20 Incredible Movies by First Time Directors

These films served as launching pads for some of Hollywood's most talented filmmakers!
For this list, we’ll be looking at those film directors who really got off to a flying start.
These films served as launching pads for some of Hollywood's most talented filmmakers!
For this list, we’ll be looking at those film directors who really got off to a flying start.
These films served as launching pads for some of Hollywood's most talented filmmakers!
For this list, we’ll be looking at those film directors who really got off to a flying start.
Our countdown includes "Get Out", "Reservoir Dogs", “Being John Malkovich”, “Citizen Kane”, “Boyz n the Hood”, and more!
These unique views "caught" our attention. For this list, we’ll be looking at individual scenes, moments, or even entire movies,..
This series is hitting hard and flying high. For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU..