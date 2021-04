Videocast: Pleasant start to the week

HAPPY SUNDAY EVERYONE.IT’S BEEN A PLEASANT DAY ALLACROSS THE AREA.WE’VE HAD A MIX OF SUN AND A FEWCLOUDS OUT THERE, BUT OVERALLTHAT LOW HUMIDITY MADE IT FEELVERY COMFORTABLE ACROSS THEREGION LOOK AT THE TEMPERATURESOUT THERE.NOW YOU CAN SEE WE’VE GOTMID-60S IN THE MOUNTAINSTEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 70SACROSS THE UPSTATE IN NORTHEAST,GEORGIA, BUT AGAIN WITH THAT LOWHUMIDITY, IT FEELS FANTASTIC TOBE OUTSIDE.LOTS OF THE 4-H THESE SHOWING USA CLEAR SWEEP ACROSS THE AREAAGAIN A COUPLE OF SCATTEREDCLOUDS.NO RAINFALL, AND WE’RE NOTCONCERNED ABOUT ANY STORMINGWEATHER OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT SOYOU CAN REST EASY FOR YOURSUNDAY EVENING PLANS.WE’RE KIND OF SANDWICHED INBETWEEN TWO SYSTEMS HERE.WE’VE GOT AN AREA OF LOWPRESSURE AND RAIN DOWN TO THESOUTH ALONG THE GULF COAST.WE’VE GOT A HIGH PRESSURE OFF TOOUR NORTH AND WEST AND WE’REKIND OF GETTING THE NORTHERLYFLOW IN BETWEEN THE TWO THAT’S ADRY FLOW AND THAT’S WHY WE’RESEEING SUCH PLEASANT WEATHERTHAT SHOULD STICK AROUND FOR THEFIRST HALF OF THE WORK WEEK ASWELL.BUT I AM TRACKING THIS.YES.I KNOW YOU’RE NOT WANTING TO SEETHIS BUT A COLD FRONT IS DIVINGIN OUT OF CANADA.IT’S A CANADIAN COLD FRONT ANDIT DOES HAVE COLD AIR WITH IT.SO YOU’RE PROBABLY WONDERING AREWE LOOKING AT ANOTHER COLD SURGEHEADING OUR WAY AND I THINK THEANSWER IS YES.SO LET’S TALK ABOUT WHAT’S GOINGTO HAPPEN WITH THIS AGAIN RIGHTNOW.WE’VE GOT THE COMFORTABLETEMPERATURES.THAT’S WHAT THE GREEN AND THEORANGE REPRESENTS TEMPERATURESAT OR ABOVE NORMAL AND THAT’SWHAT WE’RE EXPERIENCING ACROSSTHE AREA HEADING INTO THE FIRSTHALF OF THE WEEK.IT’S JUST STAY AT OR ABOVE ORJUST BELOW NORMAL ACROSS THEAREA BUT FAIRLY COMFORTABLE, BUTHERE COMES THAT NEXT BLAST THECOLD AIR.THIS IS TUESDAY EVENING NOTICEIT DIVING DOWN ACROSS THESECTION OF THE COUNTRY AND THATCOLD BLAST WILL SLIDE ACROSS THESOUTH AND EAST AS WE GET TOWARDSYOUR THURSDAY MORNING AND INTOFRIDAY MORNING.SO THE SECOND HALF OF THE WORKWEEK LOOK FOR COLDER CONDITIONS.IN FACT, SO COLD THAT WE’REGONNA HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THATFROST AND FREEZE POTENTIALAGAIN, ESPECIALLY IN THEMOUNTAINS AS WE GET TOWARDS YOURTHURSDAY AND FRIDAY MORNING.SO YEAH, WE’RE NOT QUITE DONEWITH THAT.YOU MAY HAVE TO COVER SOME OFTHOSE SENSITIVE PLANTS HERE ASYOU GET TOWARDS THE END OF THEWEEK AS FAR AS RAIN CHANCES GOBOY.DO WE NEED SOME RAIN HELP WASHAWAY THAT POLLEN IT HAS BEEN ASTRUGGLE TO RAINDROPS TO COMEACROSS THE AREA, BUT I’M SEEINGSIGNS FINGERS CROSSED IF THISHOLDS HERE THAT WE COULD SEE ANICE WIDESPREAD RAIN EVENT HEADOUR WAY SATURDAY MORNING 7 AMWILL HAVE CLOUDS BUILDING INACROSS THE AREA AND THROUGHOUTTHE DAY SATURDAY.LOOKS LIKE AN AREA OF LOWPRESSURE IS GOING TO DRIVE INSOME GULF OF MEXICO MOISTURE ANDTHAT COULD BRING US A PRETTYGOOD CHANCE OF A WIDESPREAD RAINEVENT NEXT SATURDAY.I KNOW THE TIMING IS NOT THEBEST ON A SATURDAY, BUT BOY, DOWE NEED SOME OF THAT RAIN ANDI’LL TELL YOU WHAT THAT ISCONTINUING TO INDICATE THEPOTENTIAL OF ABOUT AN INCH OFRAINFALL ON AVERAGE, MAYBE SOMEISOLATED HIGHER TOTALS THATWOULD BE FANTASTIC TO GET TOSOAK INTO THE GROUND BECAUSE YOUKNOW SUMMER IS COMING SOON ANDWE DON’T WANT TO GO IN WITH TOODRIER CONDITIONS.HERE’S YOUR FOUR-DAY PLUS NICEWEATHER TO BEGIN THE WORK WEEKWITH LOTS OF SUNSHINE HIGHS INTHE MID 70S, BUT LOOK AT THATBREEZY FRONT ARRIVING ONWEDNESDAY BEHIND IT.IT’S GONNA BE A COLD MORNING 36THAT’S IN THE UPSTATE AND THENAFTER THAT WE’LL TRY TO REBOUNDWITH THAT RAIN CHANCE BY NEXTSATURDAY IN THE MOUNTAINS.WE’VE GOT IMPACT DAYS FORTHURSDAY AND FRIDAY.WE’RE T