6:30pm Eastridge Apartments Deadly Shooting 04.18.2021

### i'm at xxx apartments off alumni drive...where as you can see police are still reconstructing what happened here....so far police can confirm one person was found with a gun shot wound in one of the apartments here.

Police say a shots fired call came in around 3:45 this afternoon and they found a person who was shot inside one of the apartments...and from what i've seen the coroner has been here nearly the entire time since.

What appeared to be family of the victim was also here...visably mourning their loss.

I talked to a neighbor about what she heard.

"i was on the phone with a girlfriend on the porch and i heard screaming but i kind of thought it was the kids over in this direction so i went in the apartment and five minutes after i got off the phone this ambulance you know fire departement police everybody was here four five maybe six cruisers" police say at this time no is in custody for the shooting as they continue to investigate.

Police are also asking anyone with information about the shooting to submit a tip...and you can do so anonymously 24/7 at bluegrass crime stoppers.

Live in lexington, danielle saitta, abc 36 news.

