Grizzlies PKG

Let's start on the ice though.

The rochester grizzlies are coming off two tough wins in the fraser cup tournament.

Tomorrow is win or go home ?

"* and the athletes aren't planning to pack their bags.

I talked with the team about what it will take to win.

The first two games was obviously a test for us coming in not playing either of those teams all year long.

Kinda just showed where we were sitting at all year long and all the things we've been working on leading up to this tournament.

Seq 4 15 the grizzlies won their first two games in the fraser cup tournament ?

"* but it wasn't easy.

On thursday, the team won 4?

"* 3 against the texas brahmas.

Last night, the grizzlies got another w 3?

"*1 over the oklahoma city blazers.

It's going to be a battle.

It's playoff hockey.

It's not what we're used to, but that's how it's going to be and it's going to take a lot to win.

Seq 5 9 it hasn't been an easy road for the team to get here.

We've overcome a lot of adversity, had a lot of injuries this year that we've overcome.

I mean, we all just stick together, we're a family, so that helps keeping everyone together and keeping the mindset in the right direction.

Seq 10 16 the grizzlies are not ready to go home yet.

I think the game last night was the preview of what it's going to take to win and we were down probably five guys on the bench.

I think we were down to four d and we were missing a forward.

The guys that were still available to play, they stepped up, dug deep.

It became a will to win and i think that's what it's going to take from here on out.

Seq 16 18 we missed out on an the grizzlies