FORECAST: Warming up to start the week!

Parts of the Valley got lucky with light showers on Sunday, but drier conditions and warmer temperatures will return this week.
Still warm inland for Monday, clouds at coast
KSBW
KSBW Meteorologist Gina DeVecchio has your work week forecast
Parts of the Valley got lucky with light showers on Sunday, but drier conditions and warmer temperatures will return this week.
KSBW Meteorologist Gina DeVecchio has your work week forecast
A flash of Winter is on the way to kick off the workweek. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest on the snow and..