Cleaning up Chester Woods

Local organization spent this nice sunday afternoon cleaning up trash at chester woods park after a winter of people leaving litter behind.

Buckets and trash pickers were seen earlier in the park as project minnesota youth outdoors collected litter .

Throughout the pandemic, the park hasn't charged an admission fee... so the group is seeing increased trash ?

"* according to presidet aaron stevens.

The organization is aimed at getting young people outdoors ?

"* and hosted the cleanup to educate children how to take care of the environment.

We get to spend time with the kids and the youth and the outdoors and you know, it's pretty important.

This is our tenth year of the organization so it's pretty important project youth minnesota outdoors is also trying