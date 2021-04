Josh Minott prepping for all-star games

This summer he has a couple major all-star games he plans to make his mark at.

Andrew's senior Josh Minott will play college basketball at Memphis in the fall.

THE 6-FOOT-8 STANDREW'SSENIOR WILL PLAY HIS COLLEGEBALL AT MEMPHIS NEXT YEAR...BUT FIRST HE HAS SOME ALL-STARGAMES TO TEND TO THIS SUMMER.THE FIRST WILL BE THE305-SPORTSS AND HOOP FAMILIAALL STAR GAME ON MAY 1ST.

JOSHIS A TEAM CAPTAIN IN THIS ONE.AND LAST NIGHT HE DRAFTED HISSQUAD ON INSTAGRAM LIVE IN ASIMILAR FASHION AS THE NBAALL-STAR FORMAT.

THE FOLLOWINGWEEKEND HE WILL PLAY IN THETOP ALL-AMERICAN GAME THISYEAR--THE ALLEN IVERSONROUNDBALL CLASSIC JORDAN BRANDAND MCDONALDS CANCLED THEIRANNUAL GAMES DUE TO COVID.

YOUCAN CATCH MINOTT IN THEIVERSON CLASSIC MAY 8TH INMEMPHIS.

HE'S EXCITED TO SHOWOUT IN FRONT OF HIS NEW TIGERSFANBASE."A LOT OF MEMPHIS FANS WILLPROBABLY PULL UP ITS A LITTLEPRESSURE IM NOT GOING TO LIETO YOU BUT I PLAN ON SHOWINGUP.

IN TERMS OF PLAYING FORNBA LEGENDS THAT'S COOL ANDALL BUT IF WE'RE BEING 1THOUSAND PERCENT HONEST IMREALLY JUST EXCITED TO PLAYTHE COMPETITION.

IM REALLYTRYNING TO GO ON THAT STAGEAND SHOW I BELONG WIT THESEGUYS IM NOT SOMEONE WHO NEEDSTO BE COUNTED OUT."MORE ON MINOTT... HE'S JOININGA MEMPHIS TEAM THAT'S FRESHOFF AN N-I-T CHAMPIONSHIP.

OFHIS MANY GOALS NEXT YEAR WITHTHE TIGERS, HE SAYS HELPINGTHEM RETURN TO THE BIG DANCEIS ATOP THE LIST."I HAVE NO INTENTIONS OFPLAYING IN THE NIT.

I'LL JUSTSAY THAT.

MEMPHIS HASN'TREALLY BEEN IN THE TOURNAMENTIN A LITTLE WHILE.

I PLAN ONBRINING IT THERE I'M NOT GOINGTO LIE TO YOU.

WHATEVER MYROLE IS I PLAN ON DOING IT TOMY BEST ABILITY AND I FEELLIKE WHATEVER IT IS SHOULDLAND US IN THE NCA TOURNAMENTAND THAT'S A FACT."WHILE JOSH IS GETTIN