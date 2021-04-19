Berry Creek non-profit brings essentials to fire survivors

Berry Creek United is a local non-profit focused on bringing everyday essentials to fire survivors in the area.

Action news now reporter carmela karcher met with the founder to ask more about what they do for the surrounding community.

Carmela karcher: "fire survivors gathered here in berry creek to grab everything from food, water and now these: trees to help rebuild the community."

Frank martinez has lived in the area for the past 6 years.

He has now evacuated his home 5 years in a row&but never lost his house.

Frank started cooking meals for people after the camp fire.

But ever since the north complex fire damaged most of berry creek...he started his own non-profit called berry creek united to give everyday needs to those affected by the fire.

Frank martinez/berry creek united founder: "people were in shock.

When people are in shock and going through tragedy and trauma, the ptsd sets in and it's hard for people to do stuff when that happens.

So, that's how i got it all started and wanted to do a non-profit."

Starting next friday, berry creek united will be at lakeside market every week giving away essentials like food and water.

But&the community needs much more.

Frank martinez: "everywhere you go, it's a camp site.

So, anything camping from tarps to pop up canopies, tents, fans&people need fans.

It's going to get hot really quick.

Ice chests&anything people want to donate.

Anything monetary over $75 we can give a receipt for a tax write off."

Frank knows what it feels like to be a fire survivor and that's why he wants to give back.

Frank martinez: "even if my house goes, you know what, i'll rebuild like everybody else does and i'll move on and continue to help people."

