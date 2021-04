Stellantis Spotlight April 16, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending April 16, 2021, include announcing the Mopar ‘21 Ram 1500 Special Edition, the debut of the Jeep® Gladiator Texas Trail and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid makes the Good Housekeeping Best New Hybrid Cars list.