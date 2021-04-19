2021 SEAT Ibiza Design Highlights

SEAT is updating its Ibiza, adding a refreshed exterior look, a revolution to the interior, as well as new levels of connectivity and driver assistant systems. The SEAT Ibiza has been a key pillar of the brand’s success since it was first introduced back in 1984, and after 37 years, five generations and nearly 6 million sales, it’s SEAT’s most successful vehicle to ever roll off the production line.

The facelifted fifth generation is aiming to maintain that winning mentality as a key model in its segment in Europe.

The world’s become increasingly digitalised and the SEAT Ibiza is ready to be part of the journey, bringing greater intuitiveness, functionality and quality to the interior space, achieved through an improved design language and increased levels of connected technology and new, more elegant materials.