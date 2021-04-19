Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, April 19, 2021

South Africa's oldest working windmill gutted by Cape Town mountain fires

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:26s 0 shares 1 views
South Africa's oldest working windmill gutted by Cape Town mountain fires
South Africa's oldest working windmill gutted by Cape Town mountain fires

Mostert's Mill, the oldest working windmill in South Africa, was gutted by fires that raged across the lower slopes of Cape Town's world-famous Table Mountain on Saturday.

Mostert's Mill, the oldest working windmill in South Africa, was gutted by fires that raged across the lower slopes of Cape Town's world-famous Table Mountain on Saturday.

The fire started at a restaurant situated near Rhodes Memorial.

Explore

You might like