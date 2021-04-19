Mostert's Mill, the oldest working windmill in South Africa, was gutted by fires that raged across the lower slopes of Cape Town's world-famous Table Mountain on Saturday.
South Africa's oldest working windmill gutted by Cape Town mountain fires
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 01:26s 0 shares 1 views
Mostert's Mill, the oldest working windmill in South Africa, was gutted by fires that raged across the lower slopes of Cape Town's world-famous Table Mountain on Saturday.
The fire started at a restaurant situated near Rhodes Memorial.