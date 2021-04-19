Persistent puppy will not let go of 'disgusting' blanket despite owner's attempts

This persistent puppy will not let go of her "disgusting" blanket despite her owner's attempts to get rid of it.

Suzie Gorski, based in Northville, Michigan, is seen trying to dispose of an old and dirty blanket but faced resistance from her 4-month-old puppy.

She said: "Our golden retrievers love this really disgusting blanket that is completely chewed up.

We generally keep it in the den.

However, our 4-month-old puppy drags it out anytime she possibly can." This footage was caught on camera on April 10.