The Queen is to mark the first birthday of her reign without her husband, as the royal family observes another week of mourning following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.The Queen will turn 95 on Wednesday, four days after Philip’s funeral service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Mourning Queen to mark birthday without Philip for first time during reign
