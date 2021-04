Football fans react to news of European Super League

Football fans have reacted to news of the European Super League which would see leading clubs across the continent forming a new competition.

Among the clubs who have signed up are Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Report by Alibhaiz.

