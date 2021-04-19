Wild boar ramping along road knocks over pedestrian in southern China
A wild boar ramping along a road knocked over a man in southern China.
The terrifying video was filmed in the city of Ningde in Fujian Province on April 16, shows a wild boar knocking over a man on a road after smashing through a glass door and running out of a shop.
In another clip, people were heard screaming as another wild boar ran into another shop.
According to reports, four wild boars ran onto streets from a nearby mountain.
Fortunately, the man was not injured seriously.
The video was provided by local media with permission.