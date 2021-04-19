Devendra Fadnavis faces heat over Remdesivir row, Shiv Sena MLA's comments spark row| Oneindia News

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that Delhi will be under a six-day lockdown from 10 pm tonight to 5 am on Monday.

Hit by the second Covid wave, India recorded 2,73,810 fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in a new record high, taking the caseload to 1.5 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting to discuss the coronavirus crisis in the country as India battles an unprecedented surge in cases that saw a new record daily high today with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday tweeted that Mamata Banerjee will not campaign in Kolkata anymore.

Amid the row over Remdesivir supply, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has said if he would have found the coronavirus, he would have put it into the mouth of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, sparking protests by the opposition party in Maharashtra.

