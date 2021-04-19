Five critically injured in Louisiana shooting

Five people were hospitalized after being shot and injured in Shreveport, Louisiana, CBS-affiliated television station KSLA reported late on Sunday, the third multiple shooting reported in the United States with 24 hours.

Five people were shot and critically injured during a drive-by shooting in Louisiana on Sunday evening.

That's according to local TV reports; station KSLA also says it took place at a Shreveport liquor store.

Reports say police described the injuries of the victims as life-threatening.

All five have since been hospitalised.

KSLA also reported that the police were on the lookout for a white Ford car.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Shreveport police or the local mayor's office.

The incident is the third mass shooting reported within 24 hours in the United States.

Earlier on Sunday, three people were shot dead at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas.

Authorities were reportedly still hunting for a former deputy sheriff in connection to that shooting.

In Kenosha County, Wisconsin, three others were shot dead and two wounded in a bar.

Sunday's incidents are just the latest in a surge of gun massacres in recent weeks.

Over the past month alone, the country has seen at least seven deadly mass shootings.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, most Americans support tougher gun laws, though Washington has done little to address the problem in recent years