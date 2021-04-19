We've Spent $2M On Our Bodies | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

JUSTIN “HUMAN KEN DOLL'' JEDLICA, has spent $1,000,000 on his body modifications and has just reached his 1,000th procedure.

Having hit this huge milestone, Justin has got thinking - is he alone in his quest for extreme body perfection?

Justin told Truly: “Being a plastic surgery expert connotes the fact that I've been there, I've done that.

I think I'd like to see what the competition looks like on the other side!” As a pioneer and innovator in the plastic surgery field, it was no surprise people would reach out to Justin asking for advice.

“It’s really rewarding for me.

I've helped hundreds of people with my consulting, but additionally to that I offer services where I actually design custom implants for people." Today, Justin will meet the $1,000,000 Barbie herself, Nikki Exotika, to share the latest gossip and insider beauty secrets.

Nikki will also be revealing her latest cosmetic surgery idea to Justin to get his expert advice.

Justin told Truly: “Nikki says that she has something to reveal to me today.

So, I am excited to hear her out.

Nikki can definitely be a handful at times, you know, a lot of our interactions started in the bar life in the New York City nightlife, and she can be pretty wild.

Nikki is someone who is gorgeous inside and out.

I love my friendship with her, and every time I'm with her she always is like this Goddess Barbie doll!” Nikki is always modifying her body and enjoys bouncing different surgery ideas off Justin in order to learn about the pros and cons of the procedures.

Nikki told Truly: “Justin is definitely a pioneer in plastic surgery.

I’m very lucky to know him.

Everytime we hang out, we have the most amazing time.

I value Justin’s advice because he’s been through it all and he would know best and always have the best advice." Justin finds helping others so rewarding as well as being able to point them in the right direction.

After having Nikki Exotika over and helping her with her next venture, Justin cannot wait for his next VIP million dollar body guest to arrive.

