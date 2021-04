COVID: 'Jan Anushashan Pakhwada' imposed in Rajasthan

Amid COVID-19 scare, 'Jan Anushashan Pakhwada' imposed in Rajasthan.

Streets and markets in Jaipur wore a deserted look today.

The lockdown has been imposed in the state from 5 am, Apr 19 to 5 am, May 03 amid surge in COVID-19.

On April 18, Rajasthan recorded over 10,000 COVID cases.