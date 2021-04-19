COVID: India reports 2.73 lakh cases in 24 hrs

COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country.

With 2,73,810 COVID cases, the country reported highest ever spike on April 19.

The country has reported over 2 lakh cases for 5th consecutive day.

India's COVID caseload now stands at 1,50,61,919 and currently there are 19,29,329 active cases in India.

With 1,619 new deaths, death toll has mounted to 1,78,769.

In last 24 hrs, 1,44,178 people have been discharged, taking the numbers to 1,29,53,821.

Total12,38,52,566 COVID vaccine jabs have been inoculated.