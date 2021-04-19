COVID-19: Week-long lockdown imposed in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital on April 19.

He said, "Delhi is facing the fourth wave of COVID-19.

25,000 cases have been reported now.

Delhi's health system has reached its limits.

I don't say that the system has collapsed but it has reached its limit.

Delhi's health system has been stretched to its limit, is under stress.

In the meeting with LG Anil Baijal, we have decided to impose a week-long lockdown starting from 10 pm, April 19 to 5 am April 26.

Essential services will be continued, wedding will be allowed with 50 people and a pass."