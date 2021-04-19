COVID: Long ambulance queues at Bengaluru crematorium

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in India, death toll is also mounting and in such situation people have to wait a long to cremate their relatives so long.

Ambulances queued up outside the crematorium as COVID patient relatives are forced to wait a long to cremate the bodies in Yelahanka on April 18.

A COVID victim's relative said, "I'm here for my sister's son who died of COVID.

We waited for 4 hours for our turn.

There are many like us here." Another relative of deceased said, "I have come here for my brother who died of COVID.

We have to wait for hours for our number.

Crematoriums space should be increased."