Zee Digital CEO shares growth mantra of 'India.com'

Zee Digital CEO Rohit Chadda shared growth mantra of 'India.com' after the website seen a tremendous growth of over 10x in one year.

"We have seen tremendous growth in last one year.

Crossing 75 million unique monthly visitors mark in March 2021 versus a 7.4 million unique users mark in April 2020, India.com created a new milestone in its growth story.

This is a growth of over 10x.

It's been phenomenal.

The next phase of growth in content is going to be about the 3Vs - Video, Vernacular and Voice, we've brought video to the forefront in the new product.

The mobile UX gives our users a whole new Watch section where users can watch Live TV and VOD from 14 News channels across 6 languages," said Zee Digital CEO Rohit Chadda.