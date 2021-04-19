Half of Americans have gotten first COVID shot

The CDC says half of Americans have now received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

-SOME SORT OF CRIME SCENE,DETECTIVES AND L-C-S-O ARE ONSCENETHE U-S HAS REACHED AN IMPORTANTMILESTONE, IN THE FIGHT AGAINSTCOVID-19 --THE C-D-C SAYS HALF OF AMERICANADULTS HAVE NOW GOTTEN AT LEAST*ONE DOSE OF THE VACCINE.MORE THAN 209-MILLION TOTALDOSES HAVE BEEN ADMINISTER