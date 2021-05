A fish in Chennai, India, recognizes the man who rescued him over a decade ago according to this diver.

A fish in Chennai, India, recognizes the man who rescued him over a decade ago according to this diver.

Footage from April 16 shows the grouper fish swimming up to the diver and allows his embrace, diver Aravind Tharunsri said: “The fish can identify me from a group of divers and even I can identify it from the school of fishes.” According to Tharunsi, he managed to rescue the grouper from a fishing net in 2011.