PM will do 'everything possible' to halt Super League plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will look at everything possible to ensure the proposed European Super League does not go ahead as proposed.

He adds it is not "good news for fans or good news for football", and that teams needed to connect with their supporters.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn