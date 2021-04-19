Watch: Harsh Vardhan explains why PM Modi didn’t stop Kumbh Mela amid Covid

Health Minister spoke on the Kumbh Mela amid Covid crisis during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Kumkum Chadha.

The Health Minister said that it is not fair to say that the Prime Minister should have stepped in and stopped the Kumbh Mela.

He said that the Prime Minister has been working very hard and monitoring the situation since day one.

‘It is not so simple that you can pass an order.

You have to bring on board so many people in the society and religious saints.

You have to develop a consensus,’ Harsh Vardhan said.

