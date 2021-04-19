COVID: 'Oxygen not issue, big hospitals lack plans,' says Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on April 19 on medical infrastructure amid COVID situation said that the issue is not oxygen but the issue is that big hospitals are not having any plans."The issue is not oxygen, but there are some big hospitals that don't have plans.

So that logistical issue is still there, how to handle that is what we are contemplating.

But we'll somehow resolve it," Minister said.

"There is no dearth of oxygen but there are some logistical issues that we are sorting out.

We will sort it out in a couple of days.

We have called a meeting under our Industry Minister, all the producers and suppliers of oxygen.

We'll sort out the issue," he added.