The Florida Cancer Specialist & Research institute is looking for a scheduler.

BETWEEN NOW AND SUNDAY EVENINGIN FORT MYERS CHRISTINA EVANSFOX 4IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR WORK THISMORNING, THIS JOB WAS JUSTPOSTED.

FLORIDA CANCERSPECIALISTS AND RESEARCHINSTITUTE IS LOOKING FOR ACENTRAL SCHEDULER.

IN THIS ROLYOU WILL SCHEDULE ALL PATIENTAPPOINTMENTS.

A HIGH SCHOOLDIPLOMA OR G-E-D IS NE