The estate of Star Wars actor David Prowse is going on sale

The estate of Star Wars actor David Prowse is going on sale including his Empire Strikes Back script, a piece of the Millennium Falcon - and a Darth Vader mask.The incredible collection of over 700 items includes props and signed cards from co-stars like Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill - where he calls David 'dad'.Prowse died aged 85 in November and all the lots are now going on sale at East Bristol Auctions - in his home city.Included is his Empire Strikes Back script - which has key lines removed so the actors didn't reveal the big twist that Vader was Luke's father.There is also a piece of the cockpit from the Millennium Falcon and a Darth Vader mask David used at conventions and events.The collection has been described as a ''Star Wars collectors dream'' and will be sold on May 4th - (be with you).Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said: ''When I was rummaging through the boxes from his house, every now and then I'd come across something special and it would send my brain racing in excitement. ''In one box I'd find his Empire Strikes Back script, in another I found an actual piece of the Millennium Falcon, then a little deeper down I'd find a letter from Peter Cushing. ''It was pure spine-tingling excitement.''Mr Prowse travelled all around the world to conventions and sci-fi events, meeting fans, signing autographs and taking photos. ''It's clear to me that this meant a great deal to him as he was given so many gifts - pictures, trophies, shirts, awards - and he kept them all, every single one. ''He enjoyed the fans, and they loved him.''Mr Prowse was a great collector himself - it seems everywhere he went he would collect autographs, and sometimes he would get signatures that nobody else would be able to get. ''There is a great signed photograph of Sir Alec Guinness - who played Obi Wan Kenobi - stood alongside Prowse on set - you just don't find those types of things in any other collection.''Prowse was born in Southmead, Bristol, near where the auction will be held.Andrew said: ''The Estate Of Dave Prowse Auction features over seven-hundred items, spread over six hundred lots and features items from his entire career. ''One lot that is expected to sell for thousands is Prowse's original script from The Empire Strikes Back in 1980. ''My spine tingled when I first saw the script. ''The Empire Strikes Back is often touted as the best film in the franchise - loved the world over - and here are all of Darth Vader's lines for that very film. ''These are the words that were spoken on-set, by Mr Prowse.

It's incredible.''But fans expecting to get their hands on the famous 'No, I am your Father' line will be disappointed - as it doesn't actually feature in the script. Andrew said: ''The reveal that Vader is Luke's Father - perhaps the most recognised moment in cinema history - was kept a big secret from most of the cast. ''As Prowse's lines would be over-dubbed by James Earl Jones he wasn't privy to the secret, so instead, he was given alternate dialogue which is considerably less dramatic!.''''But that in itself makes this a unique piece of history.''Also included in the sale is a Vader mask which the auction house believes was made for him by a fan in the 1980s.Prowse's Green Cross Code outfit which he wore in the road safety adverts in the UK in the 1970s is on offer.Andrew said: '''We have David's actual screen-used Green Cross Man costume.''It's the actual costume he wore in the films, and then continued to wear at various public appearances. ''They only ever made two for him - the other was thought to be destroyed, so this is the sole survivor.

It's an icon of British pop culture.'' 'Droid' the robot sidekick who appeared alongside Prowse in the later Green Cross Code adverts is also going under the hammer. The fibreglass robot which lights up, moves and talks is expected to fetch over ten thousand pounds.One of the lots is signed photograph from Mark Hamill which reads 'For David - You'll Always Be 'Dad' Vader To Me - Your Loving Son, Mark'. Andrew added: 'It's completely unique.

There is only one person on the planet who can get that kind of autograph from Mr Hamill - Dave Prowse. ''It's funny, its poignant, it's a really special item and I'm sure Star Wars fans will love a chance to own it.''The photograph carries an estimate of one to two thousand pounds. The entire auction is expected to reach over eighty thousand pounds. The sale takes place on May 4th (known officially as Star Wars Day) at 10am.Visit bid.eastbristol.co.uk/auctions