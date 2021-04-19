Chicago Enters Phase 2; Everyone 16 + Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine

The city is now in Phase 2 of vaccinations and United Center is one of at least 14 places you can try to book an appointment.
For those who are 16 or 17 years old, there's extra challenge in booking an appointment.
The city is now in Phase 2 of vaccinations and United Center is one of at least 14 places you can try to book an appointment.
For those who are 16 or 17 years old, there's extra challenge in booking an appointment.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced tax credits for businesses that pay employees who take time off to get COVID-19..
8 a.m. COVID-19 update