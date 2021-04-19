Chicago Enters Phase 2; Everyone 16 + Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine
The city is now in Phase 2 of vaccinations and United Center is one of at least 14 places you can try to book an appointment.

For those who are 16 or 17 years old, there's extra challenge in booking an appointment.