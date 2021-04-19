‘No difference in Covid death percentage between first & second wave’: ICMR D-G

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General (DG) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said there is no change in death rate between the first and second Covid-19 wave.

"There is no change in the death rate between the first wave and the second wave.

Similar trends are being seen across all the states because this is a countrywide data of a national registry data which has been collected of only hospitalised patients.

So this is 10,000 hospitalised patients that are being analysed,” said Bhargava.

He also said that higher requirement of oxygen was found in the second wave.

