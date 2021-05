Let's take a trip back in time to some significant weather events that happened on this day in 1984, 1987 and 2005.

AHEAD.60s, EVEN 70s SATURDAY ANDSUNDAY.IT IS TRIVIA TIME, AND LOOKINGAT WILD WEATHER.ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY, 1984,20 TO 40 INCHES FELL IN THEFOOTHILLS.COMPARE IT TO 1987 ON THIS DAY,A TORNADO IN FORT LUPTON,DAMAGED ABOUT TEN HOMES, TWOSCHOOLS, ROOFTOPS, AND THEN IN2005, WE HAD HALF DOLLAR SIZEHAIL ON THE WEST SIDE OF TOWN UPAND THROUGH ARVADA, CAUSED A LOT