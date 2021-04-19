Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, April 19, 2021

Vigils Held for Victims of Mass Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

Credit: WEVV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Vigils Held for Victims of Mass Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility
Vigils Held for Victims of Mass Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

Mourners gathered over the weekend in Indianapolis to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility where a former employee shot and killed eight people and wounded several others, according to police.

In indianapolis - mourners gathered over the weekend - to remember the victims of the fedex rampage.... one year ago -- the shooter's mother reported him to police -- saying he was suicidal.

The fbi interviewed the teen -- took a shotgun from his home and the 19 year old was put on mental health detention.

Police say the former fed-ex employee killed eight people ages 19 to 74.

Komal chohan - lost her 66- year-old grandmother.

She was supposed to be celebrating her engagement.

''just anything...i don't know.

I just feel so empty, i feel like this is supposed to be one of the biggest days of my life.'' on saturday -- the shooter's family issued a statement offering their quote ''sincerest and most heart felt apologies'' to all the victims.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

You might like

More coverage