Vigils Held for Victims of Mass Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

Mourners gathered over the weekend in Indianapolis to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility where a former employee shot and killed eight people and wounded several others, according to police.

In indianapolis - mourners gathered over the weekend - to remember the victims of the fedex rampage.... one year ago -- the shooter's mother reported him to police -- saying he was suicidal.

The fbi interviewed the teen -- took a shotgun from his home and the 19 year old was put on mental health detention.

Police say the former fed-ex employee killed eight people ages 19 to 74.

Komal chohan - lost her 66- year-old grandmother.

She was supposed to be celebrating her engagement.

''just anything...i don't know.

I just feel so empty, i feel like this is supposed to be one of the biggest days of my life.'' on saturday -- the shooter's family issued a statement offering their quote ''sincerest and most heart felt apologies'' to all the victims.