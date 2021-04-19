The Average American Would Spend Up to $7,000 To Be Able To Travel Again

A new study commissioned by Apple Vacations and Secrets Resorts & Spas and conducted by OnePoll found that the average American is willing to drop up to $7,000 to travel again.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
A new study commissioned by Apple Vacations and Secrets Resorts & Spas and conducted by OnePoll found that the average American is willing to drop up to $7,000 to travel again.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Things we considered mundane before the pandemic are now becoming the highlights of our weeks. That's according to a new..
6am-2021-03-16