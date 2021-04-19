Wild elephants wander into village during hunt for food in southwestern China

A herd of wild elephants was spotted wandering into a village during their hunt for food in southwestern China.

A herd of wild elephants was spotted wandering into a village during their hunt for food in southwestern China.

The video, shot in the county of Yuanjiang in Yunnan Province on April 16, shows 17 wild elephants walking into a villager's house to eat corn kernels on the ground.

It was the first time that elephants were captured entering Yuanjiang County since the area had been monitoring the animals' movement.

In case the elephants injure people, the villager has moved corn kernels to the roadside to lead the elephants to move away from the village.

The video was provided by local media with permission.