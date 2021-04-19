Bush calls on Congress to tone down 'harsh rhetoric' on immigration

During an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” former President George W.
Bush called on Congress to tone down the “harsh rhetoric” on immigration.
The former president is in favor of a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who pay taxes and pass a background check.
