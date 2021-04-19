When Philip Met Missy: This New Doc Covers a Small-Town Murder You've Never Heard About

Like many residents of the small town of Hartville, OH, Philip Snider spent his days drinking coffee at local fast-food restaurants.

It's in one of those chain restaurants that he met the mysterious Missy, who didn't seem to care that Philip's wife was missing - and that the rumor was that he was behind her disappearance.

When Philip Met Missy, premiering on discovery+ on April 27, reveals exactly what happened between Philip and his wife, Roberta.

It's a twisted case, made all the more confusing by the fact that Philip's story seemed to change every time he was questioned by police.

Through Missy's eyes - and restaurant surveillance footage - we finally get to the disturbing truth.

What happened to Robin, and just who is Missy?

Check out our exclusive clip to get a peek at the new true-crime documentary special.