Didn't know need to wear mask in car: Delhi couple after being arrested for misbehaving with cops

Delhi couple, who misbehaved with Delhi Police over not wearing face mask in the car yesterday (April 18), has been arrested by the police.

The couple argued with police when cops stopped them for not wearing face mask in the car.

While speaking to ANI, the couple gave the clarifications for not wearing the masks.

"We were in the car, and we thought the mask was not required inside the car.

It is important to wear the mask," said Pankaj Dutta, COVID norms violator to ANI.

"I feel suffocation and breathing problems when I wear mask.

Logically, I thought that it was not needed in the car as I was with my husband only.

My opinion is that mask must be worn at public places," said Abha Yadav, COVID norms violator to ANI.

The couple have been booked under multiple sections of Delhi Disaster Mgmt Act.

The incident took place in Daryaganj area during weekend curfew.