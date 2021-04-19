Pakistan paying price for radicalization of its society; TLP intensifies anti-government protests

A large number of supporters of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protested outside Lal Haveli residence of Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday in Rawalpindi city.

They chanted slogans against Sheikh Rashid.

On Sunday, police in Lahore launched a crackdown against TLP in which 3 people were killed and many were injured.

TLP has recently been banned by the Pakistan government after violent protests following the arrest of their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore on April 12.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan is a hardline religious group with a massive following across Pakistan.

The country has been paying the price for radicalization of its society.

On the call of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, the current chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, a Chakka jam and shutter down strike is being observed throughout Pakistan today.

Addressing a press conference at Darul Amjadia late last night along with Ahle Sunnat (Barelvi sect) Ulema condemned Sheikh Rashid, police and government for violence and firing on TLP cadres, made this appeal.

The situation remains grim in Pakistan, especially in Lahore city.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been sealed after Maulana Fazlur Rehman, president of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam announced that he would join TLP's proposed march towards Islamabad.

TLP is opposing publication of blasphemous caricatures in Charlie Hebdo magazine and remarks about Islam and terrorism by French President Emmanuel Macron.