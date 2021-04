‘Remdesivir not magic bullet’: AIIMS director on antiviral drug use in Covid

Amid a steep spike in COVID-19 cases leading to increased demand for medicines for treating coronavirus, top health experts in the government on Monday said anti-viral drug remdesivir is "not a magic bullet" and does not reduce mortality.

"Remdesivir is not a magic bullet and this is not a drug that reduces mortality.

We may use it as we don't have a very good antiviral drug.

It has a limited role and we should be very careful in its usage," he said.

