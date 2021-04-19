Smoke from Table Mountain blaze shrouds Cape Town

Footage from April 19 shows visibility being severely affected by the smoke clouds billowing from the fire.

Clouds of thick smoke rising from the blaze on Table Mountain are shrouding Cape Town.

Clouds of thick smoke rising from the blaze on Table Mountain are shrouding Cape Town.

Footage from April 19 shows visibility being severely affected by the smoke clouds billowing from the fire.

The fire has destroyed parts of the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and spread toward the University of Cape Town (UCT) where all students were evacuated from campus.