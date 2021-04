More vaccination appointments are available nationwide

TODAY IS THE DAY PRESIDENTBIDEN SAID EVERY ADULT IN THECOUNTRY WOULD BE ELIGIBLE TO GETA COVID-19 VACCINE.STATES ARE DELIVERING ONHIS PROMISE-- AND MILLIONS OFPEOPLE HAVE ALREADY BEENVACCINATED.BUT AS BRITT CONWAYREPORTS-- HEALTH EXPERTS SAY THENEXT HURDLE-- IS GETTINGEVERYONE ELSE TO DO THE SAME.President Joe Biden (no fontneeded): "By no later than April19th.."TODAY’S THE DAY-- EVERY AMERICAN16 YEARS AND OLDER IS ELIGIBLETO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE.President Joe Biden (no fontneeded): "It’s your turn now."AS OF SUNDAY-- THE CENTERS FORDISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTIONSAYS HALF OF U-S ADULTS HAVE HADA LEAST ONE DOSE.A BIG STEP IN THE RACE BETWEENVACCINES AND VARIANTS.Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAIDDirector; Chief MedicalAdviserto the President: "That’sthe reason why you want to getour population vaccinated ascompletely as possible."BUT DEMAND IS DROPPING IN ANUMBER OF STATES--A RECENT POLL FROM MONMOUTHUNIVERSITY SHOWS ABOUT 1 IN 5ADULTS SAY THEY’RE NOT WILLINGTO GET VACCINATED--THE DIVIDE IS MOSTLY ALONG PARTYLINES --WITH 43 PERCENT OF REPUBLICANSWHO WANT TO AVOID THE VACCINE--22 PERCENT OF INDEPENDENTS--AND 5 PERCENT OF DEMOCRATS.THE REASONS VARY--FROM A PUSH TO MAINTAIN PERSONALFREEDOMS--Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAIDDirector; Chief Medical Adviserto the President: "This is apublic health issue not a civilliberties issue."TO DISTRUST BECAUSE OF PASTMISTREATMENT OF MINORITIES BYHEALTH PROFESSIONALS--DIFFICULTY ACCESSING THE SHOTS--NOT LIKING NEEDLES--OR A LACK OF LONG-TERM SAFETYDATA.Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean, BrownUniversity School of PublicHealth: "These vaccines areexceedingly safe.

They’re, Ibelieve, safer than mosttherapies and vaccines that wehave developed in the past."HEALTH EXPERTS SAY-- WHATEVERTHE REASON-- IT’S ALL THE MOREREASON TO KEEP TALKING.Dr. Ruth Adekunle, InfectiousDisease Specialist: "Having thatconversation in a way thatdoesn’t make them feel judged orshamed by having like any kindof concerns or hesitations, andthat allows them to at leastfeel a bit more comfortable withit."I’M BRITT CONWAY REPORTING.